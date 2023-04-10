United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $167.65 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $169.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

