Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $234.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.