VeraBank N.A. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.7% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 284,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 11,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.