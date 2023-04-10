VeraBank N.A. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.7% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

