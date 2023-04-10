Verum Partners LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

