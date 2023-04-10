Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

