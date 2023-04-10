Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $736,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Shares of CVX opened at $167.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

