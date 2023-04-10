Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,679,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 151,996 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $349,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.12.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

