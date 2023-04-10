Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

