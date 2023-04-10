Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

