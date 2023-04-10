Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,492.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 237,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 114,866 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VMC opened at $164.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.