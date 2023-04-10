Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 284,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

