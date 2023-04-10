Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

