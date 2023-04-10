Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $14.96 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 329,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $137.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

