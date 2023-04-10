Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $116.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

