Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $167.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

