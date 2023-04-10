Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WING. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $180.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

