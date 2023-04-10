Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WING opened at $180.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

