WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after buying an additional 317,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

