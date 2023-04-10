World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWE. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

NYSE WWE opened at $100.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $101.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

