Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,576 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,943,000 after buying an additional 187,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after buying an additional 221,230 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $33.26 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

