Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,338 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Insider Activity

Okta Price Performance

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile



Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

