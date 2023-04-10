Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,579 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $11,972,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

