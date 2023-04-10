Xponance Inc. Acquires 605 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE THO opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.