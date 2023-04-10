Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kirby by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirby by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,161,000 after buying an additional 88,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

