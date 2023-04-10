Xponance Inc. Buys 677 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2,324.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 109,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

MSM stock opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

