Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,725,000 after buying an additional 160,507 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $40.15.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.