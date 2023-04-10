Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

