Xponance Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 1.2 %

Avnet stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

