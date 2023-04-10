Xponance Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 435,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in MP Materials by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 682,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 143,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

