Xponance Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.1 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.