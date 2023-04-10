Xponance Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $83.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

