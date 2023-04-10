Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

