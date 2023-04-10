Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

