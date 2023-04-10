Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,228 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.