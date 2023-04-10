Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Articles

