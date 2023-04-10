Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Xylem by 159.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

