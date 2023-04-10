Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

NYSE ZBH opened at $129.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

