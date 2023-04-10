Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 2.4 %

ZS stock opened at $103.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $243.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.