Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Trading Up 2.4 %
ZS stock opened at $103.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $243.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
