10,858 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after buying an additional 72,806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,690,000 after buying an additional 1,598,962 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

