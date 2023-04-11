13,189 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

