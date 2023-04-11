2,377 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $64,642,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $14,456,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,733 shares of company stock worth $1,229,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

CHRD stock opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.64. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $4.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

