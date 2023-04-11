2,571 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

