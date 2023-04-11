5,810 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 94,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,625 shares of company stock worth $7,970,038. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

PINS stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

