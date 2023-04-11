81,058 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 81,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

CNQ opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

