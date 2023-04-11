abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.04

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.04 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 53.30 ($0.66). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,059,153 shares traded.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The company has a market cap of £205.21 million, a PE ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.04.

abrdn Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Featured Articles

