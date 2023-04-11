Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.68 and traded as low as C$15.65. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 6,113 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

