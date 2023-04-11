Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $5.47. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 339,197 shares trading hands.

ACET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 290,191 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 260,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,284,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

