Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $846,300.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $847,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $826.69 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

