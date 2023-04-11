Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 172,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

